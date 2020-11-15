Rebecca Muck

MRS. REBECCA "KATIE" CATHERINE MEEKS MUCK, 92 of Red House passed away on November 13, 2020. Katie was born on July 26, 1928 and was the daughter of the late Herbert and Blanche Meeks. She is also preceded in death by her husband William E. Muck, son Roger D. Muck, brother Eugene Meeks and sisters Virginia Dare McClintock, Molly Brown, Eunice Null and Betty McGrew. Katie is survived by her daughters Susie (Buddy) Clendenin and Jeanette Aboulhosn, son William Mark (Becky) Muck, sister JoAnn Walls, brothers Harley Meeks and Guy Meeks, grandsons Dana (Rachel) Clendenin, Nathan (Sarah) Clendenin and Josh McCallister, granddaughter Emily (Kyle) Wallace and great granddaughters Kate and Anna Clendenin and Emilia Rose Wallace. Funeral Mass will be 11 a.m., Tuesday November 17 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Bancroft. Burial will follow in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 Main St. Poca is serving the Muck family.