REDMAN DAVID ALSTON, 65, of Charleston, WV gained his Heavenly wings on December 31, 2022. Redman, affectionately known as "Red" was born March 18, 1957 in Oak Hill, WV the youngest son to the late George Redman David and Charlotte Elvira Alston.
Upon graduating from Charleston High School in 1975 Redman was employed with Dupont Chemical Plant. He was later employed as a supervisor with West Virginia State Donated Foods before leaving to operate his own family business, Alston Cleaning Services, full time.
On February 21, 1980 Redman married Margaret "Marty" Elaine Bush. He affectionately called her "Harv".
Redman and Marty have loved and enjoyed three beautiful children, Toonayya, Ramon and Justin and several grandchildren.
One of Redman's favorite places was at the BBQ Grill. There he grilled all his specialties, featuring his famous ribs and chicken smothered in Marty's homemade BBQ sauce. Family and friends came to gatherings knowing they were in for a great party with non stop music and awesome food.
Those times began many years back when a group of us dubbed ourselves the "Wrecking Crew", "Where the
party started early and ended late with something good on your plate".
During Red's formative years he showed his love for tinkering with electronics and mechanics as well as what some would say to be his greatest love outside of Marty and family, his love of cars. The faster the better. In the early 80's Red raced his Chevelle SS at the Winfield Dragstrip.
His Dad had recognized his gift for mechanics in the early 70's and tossed him the keys to a silver blue 65 Chevy Impala that became the beginning of restoring cars, which can be seen today by his "Prize Camaro Z28".
During his transitioning days Redman was surround by his family. His sister Janice set by his side playing Ramon's rap music and Justin's sports podcast. Hearing his sons' voices gave him great comfort.
Preceding Redman to Heaven are his parents George and Charlotte Alston, grandparents; Redman and Annie B. Alston, Reverend Herbert and Lillian Ecckles, father-in-law Detective Harvey Bush, step-father-in-law John Austin, brother Ronald Dean, sisters-in-law; Marsha Alston and Patricia Bush, brothers-in-law; James "Greg" Washington and Brian P. Jarrett, Aunts, Uncles and Cousins.
Redman's loving memory will be cherished by his wife of 42 years, Margaret "Marty" "Harv" Bush Alston, daughter Toonayya Alston (Jason) Allen, sons; Ramon David and Justin Redman Alston. Grandchildren; Kaysean, Jayden, Elaina, Harvon, Avery and Niya. Brother George Alston, Sisters; Carolyn (Jesse) Harris, Patricia (Donnie) Yancey and Janice Alston. Mother-in-Law Peggy Austin, brother and sisters-in-law; John "Buster" Bush, Lillian "Cookie" Jarrett and Lavern Dean, and abundant of Nieces, Nephews, Cousins, extended Family and Friends. Red will be dearly missed especially during "Family Time".
A Celebration of life for Mr. Alston will be Saturday, January 7, 2023, 1 p.m., at First Baptist Church, 432 Shrewsbury Street, Charleston, WV with Pastor Paul Dunn officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hardingfamilygroup.com. Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 Main St. Poca is serving the Alston Family.