Chapman Funeral Home

Gatens-Harding Funeral Home
147 W Main St
Poca, West Virginia
(304) 755-1361
REDMAN DAVID ALSTON, 65, of Charleston, WV gained his Heavenly wings on December 31, 2022. Redman, affectionately known as "Red" was born March 18, 1957 in Oak Hill, WV the youngest son to the late George Redman David and Charlotte Elvira Alston.

Upon graduating from Charleston High School in 1975 Redman was employed with Dupont Chemical Plant. He was later employed as a supervisor with West Virginia State Donated Foods before leaving to operate his own family business, Alston Cleaning Services, full time.

