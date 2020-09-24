Ms. REGINA DAWN CREECH, 43 of Red House, formerly of Hurricane, went home to be with the Lord September 23, 2020.
Regina was a 1995 graduate of Hurricane High School and attended Red Oak Community Church. She has worked various jobs, but her favorite was working as a Veterinarian Assistant with Dr. Godfrey.
She is preceded in death by her grandfather Rev. Leonard F. Lett and aunt Regina Lett. Regina is survived by her mother Karin Creech; grandmother Rosie M. Jarrell Lett; brother Jeremy Creech and his wife Miranda; uncles Peter Lett and wife Debbie and John Lett and wife Debbie; niece Karlee Creech and numerous cousins.
A tribute to the life of Regina will be 2 p.m., Saturday September 26, at Haven of Rest Memory Gardens with Pastors Victor Keathley, Timothy McKinney and Victor Keathley, Jr. officiating. Burial will follow in Syacamore Cemetery, Culloden. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hardingfamilygroup.com. Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 Main St. Poca is serving the Creech family..