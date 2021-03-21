Rev. Craig Crossman

REV. CRAIG A. CROSSMAN, 68 of South Charleston went home to be with the Lord on March 17, 2021 in the Hospice House at CAMC.
Craig was retired from the American Baptist Churches and served in other denominations where he had a heart for helping small churches. He is a Navy Veteran, serving in Vietnam and a member of the Paralyzed Veterans of America.
He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Mrs. Karen Crossman; two children Jennifer Rafus of MA and Christopher (Bailey) Crossman of South Charleston; sister Cindy Townsend of CT; five grandchildren Selena (Brandon) Gonzales, Jacob Rafus, Riley Crossman, Cayden Crossman and Greyslynn Phoenix and two grandchildren Evelyn and Carson.
Services will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hardingfamilygroup.com.
Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 Main St. Poca is serving the Crossman family.