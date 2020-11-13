RICHARD WAYNE PERSINGER, 75 of Buffalo passed away November 12, 2020 at home.
He is preceded in death by his wife Mrs. Janet Persinger.
Richard is survived by his son Richard W. Persinger, Jr.; grandson Dustin Chase; sister Drema; brother Bob and a host of other family and friends.
A tribute to the life of Mr. Richard Persinger will be 2 p.m., Saturday November 14 at Haven of Rest Memorial Gardens with Pastor Woody Willard officiating. Entombment will follow in the memorial gardens. The family will receive friends 30 minutes prior to the service on Saturday.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Hospice.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hardingfamilygroup.com.
Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 Main St. Poca is serving the Persinger family.