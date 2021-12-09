Ricky Lee Stickley

Gatens-Harding Funeral Home
RICK L. STICKLEY, age 69 of Nitro, walked through the gates of heaven on December 7, 2021. He grew up on Red Oak Drive and graduated from Dunbar High School and Ben Franklin Career Center. He will always be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, friend and basset hound owner.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Jo, daughters Beth Moran (Christopher), Kelly Harrison (Todd) and Jodi Johnston, grandchildren Mickayla, Gavin, Trenton, Caroline, Cece and Mason, and great-grandchild Ryleigh.
He was a true craftsman and passionate about everything he created for his small business, Unique Pens. A machinist and mechanic by trade, he spent the majority of his career working for American Electric Power Company, both Central Rebuild Shop and Central Machine Shop, but also spent years at Douglas Barrel, Bird Machine and Heavy Machines where he made many lifelong friends.
Visitation is available to friends at 1 p.m., Sunday December 12th at Gatens-Harding Funeral Home in Poca, WV and the service will be following at 2 p.m., with Pastor Dave McCormick officiating. Entombment will follow in Haven of Rest Memorial Gardens, Red House, WV.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Nitro Church of God.
