ROBERT "BOB" C. LAWRENCE, 89, of Charleston, West Virginia, passed away on April 27.
Bob was born on May 27, 1932, and grew up in Snowhill, WV. He graduated from Charleston High School and went on to serve in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Afterward, he attended Marshall University and graduated with a B.S. in Engineering. With this achievement, he started working at Union Carbide and stayed with them, even after their acquisition by Rhône-Poulenc, until his retirement in 1995.
In his retirement years, Bob enjoyed the outdoors-vacationing at the beach, golfing, home landscaping, and camping with the Boy Scouts.
Bob was preceded in death by his daughter Vicci and three brothers: Tom, Donald, and Jim. He is survived by his wife, Lenora; stepson, Brion Taylor, and stepdaughter, Cynthia Taylor; his grandaughter Olivia Boughton, grandson, Parker Boughton, grand daughter-in-law, Hannah Boughton, and two great-grandchildren, Jonah and Eila; his sister, Ruth Stock; nieces, Jennifer Stock and Meredith Charles; nephews, Eddie, Tommy, and D.E.
The family is holding a private service Monday, May 2 at the Donel C. Kinnard State Veterans Cemetery in Dunbar. In memory of Bob, the family suggests making a contribution in his honor to the Hospice Care at CAMC Memorial, Charleston, WV (hospicecarewv.org).
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hardingfamilygroup.com.