Robert Davis
Chapman Funeral Home

Gatens-Harding Funeral Home
147 W Main St
Poca, West Virginia
(304) 755-1361
ROBERT DAVIS, 55, passed away on the morning of February 15, 2023, peacefully in his sleep in Hurricane, WV.

He is proceeded in death by his mother, Lorraine, and his first wife, Vanessa.

