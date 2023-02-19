ROBERT DAVIS, 55, passed away on the morning of February 15, 2023, peacefully in his sleep in Hurricane, WV.
He is proceeded in death by his mother, Lorraine, and his first wife, Vanessa.
Born August 12, 1967 in North Carolina to Lorraine and Chester Davis, the three found themselves living in Bancroft, West Virginia for a majority of their lives. He graduated from Poca High School before setting out to make a life of his own.
Most traditional obituaries stand as a résumé of sorts, listing things like someone's jobs, achievements, or the history of where they lived. Those fortunate enough to have known Rob, know that he was anything but traditional. To take up print space listing his work history or accolades would go against who he became while living his life.
An avid Chicago Bears, Cincinnati Reds, and Ric Flair fan, he knew how to have a good time just as well as he knew how to handle the hard times. Rob's grace in the face of loss was unparalleled. His compassion, consideration, and practicality touched countless people in his numerous travels. He could make a friend out of a stranger in minutes and could forge life-long memories with folks of any background. He was a loving man, in touch with his emotions and the emotions of others.
Rob loved having his family come over for dinner, taking pride in his skill as a cook of many talents. An evening with good music, good drinks, good laughs, and good company made him happier than anything else. His worldly nature was contagious, and his wit and humor could genuinely brighten any room he was in. He always gave more than he took.
Rob will be deeply, deeply missed by those who knew him. His love and wisdom are carried on by his wife Carrie, his father Chester, his daughter Autumn, his son Joshua, his step daughter Erika, and his two grandchildren, Tierni and Tanner.
A celebration of life is planned for April 15, 2023. More details will be released as the date gets closer.
Have a toast for those who can't be there and remember to tip your servers well. Speaking words of wisdom, let it be.
Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.hardingfamilygroup.com
Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 Main Street Poca is assisting the Davis family.
