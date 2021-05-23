ROBERT EUGENE DAVIS, 64 of Hurricane passed away May 15, 2021 in CAMC Teays Valley Hospital.
Bobby is a former employee of Southern Supply, 1975 graduate of Poca High School and an avid Poca and WVU fan.
He is preceded in death by his wife Mary Ellen Davis; father Gene Davis and brother Dennis Davis.
Mr. Davis is survived by his mother Louise Davis; brothers Ron and Gary Davis; step-children Denise Kirby and James Robinson; seven grandchildren Wesley, Alexus, Madison, Rylee, Jayme, Ryan and Kaylee; great grandchild Jamison and his dog Gizmo.
A tribute to the life of Mr. Robert Davis will be 11:00 AM Monday May 24, 2021 at Gatens-Harding Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Brenda McClanahan officiating. Burial will be in Goff-McClanahan Cemetery.
Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 Main St. Poca is serving the Davis family.