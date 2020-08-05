ROBERT F. VAN FOSSEN, age 73, of Boomer, WV passed away on August 3, 2020 at CAMC Memorial Hospital. A memorial service will be held Thursday, August 6 at 1 p.m. at Oakland Church of God, 433 Kanawha Ave., Smithers, WV 25186. Gatens-Harding Funeral Home is serving the Van Fossen family.
