Services

Chapman Funeral Home

Gatens-Harding Funeral Home
147 W Main St
Poca, West Virginia
(304) 755-1361
Website

ROBERT F. VAN FOSSEN, age 73, of Boomer, WV passed away on August 3, 2020 at CAMC Memorial Hospital. A memorial service will be held Thursday, August 6 at 1 p.m. at Oakland Church of God, 433 Kanawha Ave., Smithers, WV 25186. Gatens-Harding Funeral Home is serving the Van Fossen family.