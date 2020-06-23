Robert M. “Mikey” Davis

ROBERT M. "MIKEY" DAVIS, 42 of Charleston passed away June 20, 2020 at home. A tribute to the life of Mickey will be 7 p.m. Wednesday June 24, at Gatens-Harding Funeral Home Chapel.

