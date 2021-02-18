ROBIN LYNN ELLARD, 60, of Poca, passed away Monday February 15, 2021 after a short illness. Robin was born on August 27, 1960 to James and Virginia Coon. She was an antique car enthusiast and loved to spend her weekends showing her cars at local car shows. She was preceded in death by her father James Coon. She is survived by her mother Virginia Coon of Nitro, her husband of 37 years Jerry Ellard of Poca, her daughter and son-in-law Niki and Chris Jelacic of Nitro, and her 2 beloved Pomeranians Jo and Rocky.
Funeral Services will be held Saturday February 20, 2021 at 2 p.m., at Gatens Harding Funeral Home, with a visitation one hour prior. Burial will follow at New Antioch Cemetery in Red House. Please wear whatever you like, but masks are required.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hardingfamilygroup.com. Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 Main St. Poca is serving the Ellard family.