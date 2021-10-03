Gatens-Harding Funeral Home
147 W Main St
Poca, West Virginia
(304) 755-1361 Website
Well-known gospel pianist RON PAULEY passed away on Saturday evening, September 25 at the age of eighty.
Ron is survived by his brother Roy Pauley and his wife Amy of Orlando, Florida; girlfriend of 39 years Cindy Lemon and the entire Lemon family.
Born Ronald Lee Pauley in Charleston on July 4, 1941, to Hubert and Orva Pauley, he has for the past sixty years been lauded as one of gospel music's most accomplished revival and concert pianists and musical instructors.
He has served for about three years as pianist at the First Baptist Church in South Charleston - Jody Pistore, pastor. During the mid-eighties, he was pianist for the popular Gospel Harmony Boys. Ron is best known for his years of music ministry with his brother, Roy, as they were known during the decade of the 60s as The Pauley Brothers, serving as song evangelists for revivals and city-wide crusades throughout West Virginia and surrounding states. During the early seventies Ron and Roy traveled from coast to coast playing and singing for city-wide crusades.
Ron's career as pianist and music instructor lasted seventy-one years.
Please join us for a Celebration of Ron's life 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at the First Baptist Church of South Charleston, 515 D Street, South Charleston WV 25303 with Pastor Jody Pistore officiating. Burial will be in Haven of Rest Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends beginning at 5 p.m., at the church on Tuesday.