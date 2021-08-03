RONALD EDWARD TURLEY, 80 of Cross Lanes left us on earth to go to his Heavenly Home on July 30, 2021 at CAMC Memorial.
Born on April 7, 1941 to the late Vora and Audrey Rice Turley, Ron or Ronnie as he was known, was a one of a kind. He was a genuine and a generous man. As an earnest and faithful servant of God, Ron was a very loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and a wonderful neighbor. A lifelong West Virginia Mountaineer fan, Ron supported the Blue and Gold, win or lose and watched until the final horn.
Ron was a retired Kroger employee with 43 years of service, and the current Chairman of the Board of the KEMBA Credit Union where he served on the board for over 40 years. The ultimate "people person" Ron never met a stranger. He would lend a hand or give the shirt off his back to anyone who needed help - from rides to church to help with home repairs. Ron was an active leader with the Nitro High School Reunion committee.
Ron was a lifelong member of Community Chapel Church in Cross Lanes, where he was a board member and a Sunday School Leader. He also praised His Lord and Savior Jesus Christ as a member of the Chapeltones Quartet and the Homeland Gospel Choir that traveled to various churches in the area.
Ron also had a passion for community, working through the years with Little League Baseball, Andrew Jackson Junior High Boosters and Nitro High Athletic Boosters. He was a former umpire in the Little League system. Ron assisted maintaining the field at Nitro High Underwood Stadium during its pre-turf years with his life-long buddy, Fred King.
Ron is survived by his wife of almost 60 years, Sara Harper Turley, son James (Vicki) Henson of Midlothian VA, daughter Rhonda (Chuck) Elliott of Daniels, sister Donna (Jerry) Tawney of Cross Lanes, sister-in-laws Fannie Brown of Titusville, FL, Joan Turley of Martinsburg, and Betty Turley of Pryor, OK, grandchildren Stephen Smith of Atlanta GA, Chris Smith of Daniels, Angela (Thomas) Wingard of Woodstock GA, Doug Mott of Atlanta GA, Karson (Britney) Mott of Midlothian VA, Haylee Henson of Midlothian, VA, Harper Henson of Atlanta GA, Seth Henson of Midlothian VA and greatgrandchildren William and Sady Smith, Keagan, Kyler, and Brynlee Mott, Aiden Mott, Reagan and Ronin Wingard, as well as several nieces and nephews. Also surviving are extended family members Bill (Toni) Smith and Rachel Harvey.
In addition to his parents, Ron was also preceded in death by his brothers Jim, Gene, and Jack Turley, father and mother-in-law Fay and Edna Mae Harper, brother-in-laws Joe Brown, Ernie Hurley, Jess Young, and sister-in-law Talma Turley.
The family would like to thank the staff doctors and nurses of the Cardiac and Surgical ICU Units at CAMC Memorial for their excellent care and compassion for them during Ron's stays there. A special thanks to Dr. James Stanton, Dr. Roland Hamrick, and SICU Nurse Rob Plutro for their loving care.
A tribute to the life of Mr. Ronald Edward Turley will be 11 a.m. Wednesday August 4, at Community Chapel Church with Pastors Mayford Witt and Jacob Burgess officiating. Burial will follow in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Gatens-Harding Funeral Home.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hardingfamilygroup.com. Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 Main St. Poca is serving the Turley family.