MR. RONALD KEITH HUMPHREY, 80, of Nitro, West Virginia, passed away Saturday, March 26, 2022, after a short illness. He was the son of the late Ronald and Mabel Fisher Humphrey of Cross Lanes.
Ronnie was a 1959 graduate of Nitro High School. He drove the Nitro Senior Van for 16 years after he retired. He was a kind and caring person who enjoyed taking the seniors to the Center every day and to see Christmas lights, attend ramp dinners and other functions.
He is survived by his brother, Alan Douglas Humphrey, of Cross Lanes, sisters Sara (Okey) Anthony of Eleanor and Mary (Larry) Jackson of Culloden. Also surviving, nephews Terry Humphrey of Cross Lanes, R.J. (Brandy) Humphrey of Nitro, nieces, De (Drew) Coalter of Hurricane and Tina (George) McKinney of Leesburg, FL. Great nieces and nephews surviving are Joseph, Hunter, and Hailey Humphrey of Nitro, Chad and Ben Coalter of Hurricane and Hope (Casey) Thieryung of Florida and a host of family and friends.
At Ronnie's request, he will be cremated, and a Memorial Service will be held on his birthday at 6 p.m. Thursday May 5, at Gatens-Harding Funeral Home Chapel.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hardingfamilygroup.com.