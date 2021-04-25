RONALD S JONES, MD, crossed over the river to rest under the shade of the trees on 22, April 2021 at his home in Charleston. He was born 8 March 1951 in Richmond, Virginia, the son of the late Trueman C Jones and Dorothy Maxine Wootten. A graduate of Varina High School, The University of Richmond and The Medical College of Virginia (Now VCU) he was a highly respected and much loved physician for more than 30 years.
Dr. Jones was an avid photographer and spent many happy hours exploring and documenting nature's beauty with his two, trusty companions, Maxwell and Rita.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Mary; his children, Sean, Donny (Onalee) and Jennifer; Grandchildren, Dresden, Elijah, Alex, and Hazel; Siblings, Kevin (Maureen), David, and Pam (Clay) Simmers, and stepmother, Pat along with many nieces and nephews. Dr. Jones' family would like to expressly thank Dr. Tom Bowden and Suzy Rainey with Charleston Internal Medicine, the entire staff at HospiceCare with a special heartfelt thank you to Cheryl, his nurse.
Per his wishes there will be no funeral. The family will be hosting a memorial service at a later date and requests that you honor Dr. Jones' memory by making a donation to HospiceCare in his name.
