RONALD WAYNE TAYLOR, 77, of Charleston, WV, passed away Friday, July 14, 2023 at Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston, after a short illness, peacefully surrounded by family who loved and adored him.
He was born June 6, 1946 in Charleston, WV and is the son of the late Opie and Mary Layne Taylor. Ronnie was a graduate of Stonewall Jackson High School. He was a Master Florist for Winter Floral. He was recently awarded the Employee of the Year Award as an employee of Winter Floral and Antiques from the 2022 Charleston Main Street Urbinate Awards.
Ronnie was a loving Father, Grandfather, Brother, Uncle and friend to many.
He was also preceded in death by his sister Shirley Graley and his brothers, Fred, John, and Joe Taylor.
He is survived by his loving son, Jeffrey and daughter in law T.K. Grandchildren Justin & Lynna, Ashley & Brad Turenne, all of Winchester, KY.
Left on Earth to cherish his loving memories are his loving family: sister, Janet Duffield, nephews, Stephen, Billy, Shane & Brandon and brother in law, William Duffield. His loving brothers and their wives: Bill (Kaye), Donald (Priscilla), Clayton (Tootie), David (Igy), Jim (Sherry), Charles (Robin), Tom (Cindy). Very Special friends, Brenda Myers and Cooper, Martha Roberts, and Nancy Walker. Many nieces and nephews who he loved dearly.
Ronnie was a giving and genuine person and had a big heart. Anyone who knew him witnessed his unselfishness in giving and caring for others. It was his unconditional love that could be felt by all who knew him. His acts of kindness will be remembered by those whose lives he forever touched and by those who loved him.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at Kanawha Two Mile Gospel Tabernacle, 3190 Edens Fork Rd, Charleston with Ronnie's brother David Taylor officiating.
Visitation will be from 10-12, service will follow immediately after. Interment will follow at the Floral Hills Garden of Memories, 6839 Sissonville Dr, Charleston.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m., at the Kanawha Two Mile Gospel Tabernacle Fellowship Hall.
Ronnie is loved beyond words and will be missed always. Our hearts will forever be broken. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hardingfamilygroup.com.
