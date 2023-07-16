Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Ronald Wayne Taylor
SYSTEM

Services

Chapman Funeral Home

Gatens-Harding Funeral Home
147 W Main St
Poca, West Virginia
(304) 755-1361
Website

RONALD WAYNE TAYLOR, 77, of Charleston, WV, passed away Friday, July 14, 2023 at Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston, after a short illness, peacefully surrounded by family who loved and adored him.

He was born June 6, 1946 in Charleston, WV and is the son of the late Opie and Mary Layne Taylor. Ronnie was a graduate of Stonewall Jackson High School. He was a Master Florist for Winter Floral. He was recently awarded the Employee of the Year Award as an employee of Winter Floral and Antiques from the 2022 Charleston Main Street Urbinate Awards.

Stories you might like

Tags

Recommended for you