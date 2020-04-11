Roosevelt "Rosie" Arthur

Mr. ROOSEVELT D. "ROSIE" ARTHUR, 87, of Poca, went home to be with the Lord April 9, 2020. A tribute to the life of Mr. Roosevelt Arthur will be 5 p.m. Monday, April 13, at Haven of Rest Memory Gardens. Gatens-Harding Funeral Home, 147 Main St., Poca, W.Va., is serving the Wilson family.
Funerals for Saturday, April 11, 2020
Hill, Mary - Noon, streaming live, see obituary.
McClung, Dottie - 2 p.m., Independence Cemetery, Sandyville.
Rexrode, Stanley - 2 p.m., Eventide Cemetery, Spencer.