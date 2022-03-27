Thank you for Reading.

Rosalee Webster “Rosie” Lett
ROSALEE WEBSTER "ROSIE" LETT, 85 of Poca, formerly of Florida, passed away March 25, 2022.

Rosie is retired from Harris Corporation in Palm Bay, Florida.

She is survived by her three children Dennis Ray Lett, Ricky Eugene Lett and Patty Sauder; brother Gary Webster and a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Private services will be held.

Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hardingfamilygroup.com.

Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 Main St. Poca is serving the Lett family.

