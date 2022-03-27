Rosalee Webster “Rosie” Lett Mar 27, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. SYSTEM Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Services Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 W Main St Poca, West Virginia (304) 755-1361Website ROSALEE WEBSTER "ROSIE" LETT, 85 of Poca, formerly of Florida, passed away March 25, 2022.Rosie is retired from Harris Corporation in Palm Bay, Florida.She is survived by her three children Dennis Ray Lett, Ricky Eugene Lett and Patty Sauder; brother Gary Webster and a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren.Private services will be held.Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hardingfamilygroup.com.Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 Main St. Poca is serving the Lett family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Rosie Poca Work Gary Webster Ricky Eugene Lett Dennis Ray Lett Grandchild Condolence Recommended for you Local Spotlight Blank Linda Sue Spurlock Robert Hill Harbert Charles Russell Hirst Blank Michael Edward Jones Rosalee Webster “Rosie” Lett George Vincen Skidmore Blank Eva Faye Hensley Andre George Haikal Carolyn Rose Moore Lisa Colleen Samples Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: March 26, 2022 Daily Mail WV KVAS acquires Don Haxton Telescope Star parties part of Astronomical Society's cosmic calendar of events Nationals statement from the board of the Charleston Amateur Hockey Association Nationals prove slippery for Charleston Chiefs, team will shoot for next year Area sleep centers focus on remedying disorders and related health risks