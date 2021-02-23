Mr. ROY WASHINGTON ALFORD, Jr., 95 of Poca went home to be with the Lord on February 20, 2021 at his residence with his family by his side.
Lion Roy has been a staunch member and supporter of the Lions Club. He has served all positions in the Poca Lions Club, including President and past district governor of District 29-0 of Lions Club International. Roy was the first chairman of the Board of Trustees at Putnam General Hospital and a former member of the Putnam County Fire Service Board. He served his community well and was the Mayor of Poca, twice. He loved his church and was very instrumental on the building of the new addition of the Poca Methodist Church, having served as Building Committee Chairman, Finance Committee Chairman and Sunday School Teacher. He graduated from West Chester State Collage in 1947 and received a MA Degree in Administration from WVU in 1956. In 1970 Roy received his Doctorate in Education from the University of Virginia. He has worked for the VA Hospital in Coatesville, PA; Putnam County Schools as a teacher and as Assistant Superintendent of Schools; Appalachian Regional Laboratory and he retired from Shawnee Hills Mental Health Center as Director of Research and Evaluation and State retarded children programs.
Roy is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Mrs. Alice Lorraine Alford; daughters Clora Craigo and Charlene and her husband Glen Lovejoy and grandson Anthony Lovejoy.
A tribute to the life of Mr. Roy Alford will be 2 pm Wednesday February 24, at Gatens-Harding Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor John Mason officiating. Burial will follow in Haven of Rest Memory Gardens, Red House. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Wednesday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Hospice.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hardingfamilygroup.com.
Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 Main St. Poca is serving the Alford family.