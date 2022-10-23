Roy Lee Bess Oct 23, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Services Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 W Main St Poca, West Virginia (304) 755-1361Website ROY LEE BESS, 87, of Poca passed away October 21, 2022. Gatens-Harding Funeral Home is serving the Bess family Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Roy Lee Bess Pass Away Funeral Home Recommended for you Local Spotlight Mark H. Barnes Denise Marie Winter Blank Roy Lee Bess Belma Leadmon Withrow Katherine Kay Lockhart Jack Clifton Bennett Larry Wayne Hutchison Blank Joann Sanders Mark H. Barnes Blank Candice A. Rubio Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: October 22, 2022 Daily Mail WV Iconic photos from AP photographers to go on view at Huntington Museum of Art Adirondack chair now a roadside attraction in Summersville Diane Tarantini: Birthdays and worst days in the Windy City City's vision of downtown luxury living becomes reality in renovated high-rise Robert Saunders: On cheating fishermen, chess players and sex toys