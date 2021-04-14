MRS. RUTH CRAFT DONEGAN, 92, of Nitro, WV passed away in the Hubbard Hospice House West on April 12, 2021.
She was born on July 19, 1928 in Logan, WV. Ruth was the daughter of the late Henry H. Craft and Electra Marie Craft. She is preceded in death by her older brothers Albert O. Craft of Frederick, MD and Howard H. Craft of Virginia Beach, VA and older sister Marie who died in infancy. The Craft family moved to Nitro on Ruth's 13th birthday, July 19, 1941. She was a graduate of the Nitro High School class of 1946. After high school she attended business college in Charleston. On February 10, 1950 she became the bride of Thomas P. Donegan, Jr. and they made their home in Nitro. He died on April 2, 1981. From this union two sons were born. The oldest, Thomas J. Donegan was born on January 3, 1952 and died on March 19, 2013. The youngest son, Larry D. Donegan, was born on May 6, 1954 and made his home with his mother. Ruth was a parishioner of Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Nitro. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
I wish to thank the staff at the Hubbard Hospice House West for the care given to Mom during her last weeks. Also, to all the people who offered prayers for her, they were greatly appreciated. I also wish to thank my friend Phil Knight of Indiana for coming to the Hospice House to see her and to Gary and Linda Oldham and Ken Priddy for the help and advice given to me during these trying times and to Linda Fields who came to Mom's room to visit and give her a haircut.
Funeral Mass will be held on Friday April 16, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Nitro, WV at 11 a.m. with Rev. Fr. John Chapin Engler, Jr. officiating. Entombment will follow at Cunningham Memorial Park in St. Albans, WV. Please be aware of all social distancing at the church and the cemetery.
