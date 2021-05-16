RUTH ESKEW HALBERT (96) of Hurricane passed away Wednesday May 12, 2021 at Paramount Senior Living in Ona, WV. Ruth was born October 17, 1924 in Hurricane, WV to Lilla Seawright Eskew and P. Albert Eskew. She spent time living in Hurricane, WV, Anderson, SC, and New York, NY. She earned her Bachelor of Arts from the Marshall University Teachers College in 1962 and her Master of Arts from Marshall University in 1969. She taught public school for many years and continued to substitute teach after she retired. Teaching and continuing her own education were so important to her, and she spoke fondly of her time in the National Teacher Corps. Ruth took voice lessons and had a love for classical, big band, and jazz music. She loved telling stories about her time in NYC with her best friend Kasey Howard watching famous jazz musicians perform. Her faith was also very important to her, and she was a member of the First Baptist Church of Hurricane.
Ruth is preceded in death by her parents Lilla Seawright Eskew and P. Albert Eskew, brothers Albert Eskew Jr and L. Hugh Seawright, and daughter Kimberly Godfrey. She is survived by her granddaughter Brianna Godfrey and grandson-in-law John Leonard III, son-in-law Vernon Godfrey, and her remaining relatives in Anderson, SC.
At Ruth's request, there will not be a service. Her remains will be buried with her parents at Mount Moriah Baptist Cemetery in Hurricane. We ask that you make donations in her memory to a teacher in need of classroom supplies at donorschoose.org.
