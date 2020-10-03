Mrs. RUTH L. JOHNS, 99 of Nitro passed away October 2, 2020.
She is preceded in death by her husband Chancy Johns; daughter Louise Hoover; sons Lloyd Owen Johns and William Ernest Johns and her parents Albert and Laura DeWeese.
She is survived by her son David and wife Donna Johns of Red House; sister Mary Harris of St. Albans; brother Jim DeWeese of FL grandchildren Suzanne and husband Jimmy Cook of Poca, Jason and wife Chrissie of Wyoming, William and wife Darlene Johns of Arizona, Mary of Arizona and a host of great grandchildren.
A tribute to the life of Mrs. Ruth Johns will be 3 P.M. Sunday October 4, at Haven of Rest Memory Gardens with Pastors Delbert Hawley and Brad Joseph officiating. Burial will follow in the memory gardens.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hardingfamilygroup.com. Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 Main St. Poca is serving the Johns family.