SALLY RAE SUMMERS 72, of Winfield WV passed away peacefully on January 2, 2023, after a short illness

Sally was born in Logan WV on September 5, 1950, daughter of the late Frank and Loraine Barker of Dehue WV. She was a graduate of Marshall University and until retirement she was employed by WVU Extension Service Putnam County. She served as a Home Economist. Sally was active in 4H youth group development and was a member of the Winfield United Methodist Church. Sally was an avid quilter, baker, gardener, excellent jam maker and creator of all things beautiful. She was the owner of Sally's Sunshine Creations and was devoted to family, friends, and community. She loved all creatures especially her cats that she lovingly referred to as her "children" Lucas, Lyncoln, and Lyla Rae.

