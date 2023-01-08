Gatens-Harding Funeral Home
SALLY RAE SUMMERS 72, of Winfield WV passed away peacefully on January 2, 2023, after a short illness
Sally was born in Logan WV on September 5, 1950, daughter of the late Frank and Loraine Barker of Dehue WV. She was a graduate of Marshall University and until retirement she was employed by WVU Extension Service Putnam County. She served as a Home Economist. Sally was active in 4H youth group development and was a member of the Winfield United Methodist Church. Sally was an avid quilter, baker, gardener, excellent jam maker and creator of all things beautiful. She was the owner of Sally's Sunshine Creations and was devoted to family, friends, and community. She loved all creatures especially her cats that she lovingly referred to as her "children" Lucas, Lyncoln, and Lyla Rae.
She is preceded in death by her husband and soulmate of many years Sergi Stephen Summers, parents Frank and Loraine Barker, her "Bubby" Michael F. Barker, and nephew Nathan Miller.
Those left to cherish her memory are nephew Michael Scott (Marsha) Barker, Logan WV; nieces Elizabeth (Judith) Miller Oakland CA and Renee (Richard) Skibo Melbourne FL; other nieces and nephews: Brianna Ball, John Robert (Isabella) Barker, Justin Allen, Robbie Beddow, Elijah and Rylee Barker. She is also survived by a very special friend and caregiver Terri Brogan who served as her guardian Angel till the very end and a very special group of ladies that she referred to as her "sister angels"
Sally's wish was that her family and friends celebrate her life, her love and passion for life will live in the hearts and minds of all that knew her.
The family would like to thank the Hubbard Hospice House of Charleston WV for their kindness, care and compassion of Sally, her family, and friends in her final days.
Anyone wishing to honor Sally's memory can make donations in her name to Putnam County Animal Shelter 12908 Charleston Rd Red House, WV 25168.