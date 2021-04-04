SAMMIE KELLY CALDWELL, 74 of Poca passed away March 31, 2021.
Sammie was retired owner of a seamless gutter company.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Mrs. Shirley Jean Caldwell.
He is survived by his three children DeAnna Lynn Morgan and her husband Doug, Sammie Kelly Caldwell, Jr. and his wife Stefanie and Ervin Dewight Caldwell; five grandchildren Brett Morgan, Ashley Morgan, Amanda Hilbert and her husband Jerrid, Lucas Caldwell and Christopher Caldwell and two great grandchildren Jace and Zane.
A tribute to the life of Sammie will be 2 p.m., Tuesday April 6, 2021 at Gatens-Harding Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Doug May officiating. Burial will follow in Haven of Rest Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Tuesday.
