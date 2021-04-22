Mrs. SANDRA LEE STIDHAM, 62 of Red House passed away April 20, 2021.
Sandra was an employee of U.S. Foods and retired from Verizon with 30 years of service.
She is preceded in death by her father Billy Lee Mullins.
She is survived by her husband Shawn Stidham; mother Shirley Mullins; step-sons Shawn Daniel Stidham and Seth Douglas Stidham; brothers William and Scott Mullins; sister Cindy Mareing and a host of nieces and nephews.
A tribute to the life of Mrs. Sandra Lee Stidham will be 10 a.m., Friday April 23, 2021 at Gatens-Harding Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Cliff Burdette officiating.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hardingfamilygroup.com.
Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 Main St. Poca is serving the Stidham family.