Sarah Jane Hornbeck

JUDY MAE PRATHER, 86, of Nitro (formerly of Heizer Creek, Poca) departed this life on November 13th, at Hubbard Hospice House, following a long illness.
Judy was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Andrew Prather Jr.; 2 of her children, Dennis Ray and Vickie Lynn Cochran; parents, Ida F. and Clyde S. Slater; sisters, Mary Kelley, Clessie Wright, Esther Casto, Hester Slater, Goldie Slater and brother, Golden Slater; as well as several nieces and nephews.
She is survived by her son, Teddy Cochran, of Poca; 2 grandchildren who she and Jr. raised from infancy, Brandy Dickens (husband Derek) of Saint Albans and Brandon Cochran (girlfriend Amber Hayes) of Liberty, WV; grandson, Cody Cochran and great-grandchildren Charlotte and Ari Dickens. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews, as well as many of Brandy and Brandon's close friends that she considered honorary grandchildren, who lovingly called her "Meemaw" or "Granny".
Judy grew up on Kellys Creek, the youngest of 7 children. She loved her family more than anything and always put them first. She worked outside the home until she began raising Brandy and Brandon and stayed at home to care for them until they were in Middle School. She then went to work as a cook at Camp Virgil Tate, which brought her great joy.
She loved music (particularly Travis Tritt and Clint Black), "ridge-running" through Putnam County and collecting what-nots and dolls. Once you walked through her door, you were family, and you had better have come with an appetite.
She was kind, funny and compassionate. Our world is dimmer without her in it.
Her family would like to extend special thanks to the Hospice Care employees and the staff of Hubbard Hospice House for taking excellent care of Judy in her last days.
Services will be at Gatens-Harding Funeral Home in Poca. Services will be Monday, November 16 at 2 p.m., with burial to follow at Clark Family Cemetery, Kelly's Creek. The family will receive visitors from 12 - 2 p.m.,. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be enforced.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests making a donation to The Alzheimer's Association, The American Cancer Society or Hubbard Hospice House in Judy's honor.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hardingfamilygroup.com. Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 Main St. Poca is serving the Prather family.