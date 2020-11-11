SARA JANE SMITH HORNBECK passed November 5. 2020 at St. Francis Hospital in Charleston. She was born December 12, 1949 to the late Samuel Francis Smith and Donna Jean Hargraves Smith of Bancroft, WV.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband James f. Hornbeck, brothers John Francis Smith and twin brother James "Jim" Hargraves Smith of Nitro. Preceding her also is John's wife Laura Hopshire Smith.
Sara Jane grew up in Bancroft, attended Poca High School. She was a graduate of West Virginia State University with a Bachelor of Sciences in Social Works. She took pride in giving help and care to others for many years mostly working at St. Francis Hospital in Charleston, WV.
Surviving is sister-in-law Barbara Smith of Nitro, nephew Samuel F. Smith (Linda) of Texas, great niece and nephew twins Nora and Sammy.
The family gives special thanks to Vicky Lovejoy, Jeanette McNeil Carter, Mary Jane Marino Lares and all the nurses and doctors on the 4th floor Special Skills at St. Francis.
Per Janes wishes she was cremated and due to pandemic there will be no services at this time. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hardingfamilygroup.com.
Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 Main St. Poca is serving the Hornbeck family.