Sarah Renee Rose Nov 15, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Services Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 W Main St Poca, West Virginia (304) 755-1361Website SARAH RENEE ROSE, 37 of Charleston passed away November 6, 2022. At her request there will be no services. Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 Main St. Poca is serving the family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Charleston Sarah Renee Rose Pass Away Funeral Home Request Recommended for you Local Spotlight Blank Diana Gaile Hanson Blank Sarah Renee Rose Carolyn Jean Diehl Blank Helen Elizabeth Burton Blank Arlena Kay Jones Loretta Frances Payton Blank Cynthia Diane Bush Parker Blank Charles William Thomas Blank Cynthia Diane Bush Blank John Burley Aquino Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: November 15, 2022 Daily Mail WV Remembering Woody: A tribute in pictures Midwives making a comeback in rural communities Susan Johnson: Conscience and voting in the post-Roe age Local arts groups prepare for holiday shows River City Youth Ballet Ensemble to reprise 'The Snow Queen' at Culture Center