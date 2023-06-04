Thank you for Reading.

Chapman Funeral Home

Gatens-Harding Funeral Home
147 W Main St
Poca, West Virginia
(304) 755-1361
Website

SCOTT DOUGLAS JONES, 31 of Hedgesville passed away May 20, 2023. Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 Main St. Poca is serving the family.

