Sharon Nichole Downs

SHARON NICHOLE DOWNS, 42 of South Charleston passed away December 12, 2021, in CAMC Memorial Division.

Sharon is a teacher for Kanawha County Schools.

She is preceded in death by her father Edward Earl Downs and aunt Ledema Whaples.

She is survived by her mother Debra Sharon Downs; one sister; two brothers and a host of cousins, nieces and nephews.

A tribute to the life of Sharon will be 2 p.m., Friday December 17, 2021 at Haven of Rest Memory Gardens.

Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hardingfamilygroup.com.

Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 Main St. Poca is serving the Downs family.

