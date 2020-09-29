SHIRLEY ANN RIGSBY DILLON, 82 of Winfield, WV passed away in the morning hours Saturday, September 26, 2020, at the Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston, West Virginia following a long illness. She was born in Charleston, West Virginia on July 2, 1938 to the late Clarence Ray and Elizabeth Castle Rigsby. Shirley will be laid to rest in the Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens beside her late husband Charles Franklin Dillon to whom she was married for fifty years.
Shirley dedicated her life to her family, caring for her parents for many years. She was a loving mother to her four children, Chuck (Sherri) of Pliny WV, Pam Pennington of Winfield WV, Curtis (deceased), and Jimmy (Martica) also of Winfield. She is survived by her baby brother Butch (Linda) of Elgin, SC and sister in- law Dean Rigsby of Ermo, South Carolina. Also preceding her in death, her four brothers, Jimmy Ray, Hubert, William, and Jack.
Shirley was the very proud Mamaw to 7 grandchildren who brought her great joy and love: Roger Pennington (Kim) of St. Albans, Mindy Nester (Tony) of Scott Depot, Dustin Dillon (Shea) of Teays Valley, Ray Dillon of Putnam Co, Kaylee Parsons (Travis) of Winfield, and Stephanie Dillon (Ben) of Pliny. She also adored each of her great-grandchildren: Blake Tindall, Wyatt Johnson, Mason Nester, Brookie Tindall, Samantha Johnson, Addison Nester, Braxton Parsons, Bodie Pennington, Dawson Dillon, and Hayden Parsons.
Shirley loved well and will be greatly missed by her family!
A tribute to the life of Mrs. Shirley Dillon will be 5:30 p.m., Wednesday September 30, at Haven of Rest Memory Gardens with Butch Roberts officiating. The service will be held outdoors, and we ask that you follow all recommended social distancing guidelines.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hardingfamilygroup.com.
Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 Main St. Poca is honored to be serving the Dillon family..