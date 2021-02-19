SHIRLEY JEAN CALDWELL, 72 of Poca passed away February 17, 2021. Mrs. Caldwell is survived by her loving husband, Mr. Sammie Caldwell; three children DeAnna Lynn Morgan and husband Doug; Sammie Kelly Caldwell, Jr. and wife Stefanie and Ervin Dewight Caldwell; five grandchildren Brett Morgan, Amanda Hilbert and husband Jerrid, Lucas Caldwell, Ashley Morgan and Christopher Caldwell and two great grandchildren Jace and Zane.
A tribute to the life of Mrs. Shirley Caldwell will be 2 p.m., Friday February 19, 2021 at Gatens-Harding Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Haven of Rest Memory Gardens. Those unable to attend the service may watch via the Gatens-Harding Funeral Home Facebook page.
Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 Main St. Poca is serving the Caldwell family.