MR. SHIRLEY LEE LETT, 84 of Poca passed away March 28, 2021. Shirley was a retried Concrete Mason and had previously worked for Labors Local # 1353 and in the Coal Mines. Shirley will always be remembered as being a quiet man but a hard worker who would help anyone.
He is preceded in death by his daughters Susan Harper and Rhonda Lett.
He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Mrs. Bertie Lett; daughter Tammy Landers; son Danny Lett and wife Melanie; brother Gene Lett; sister Mary Cremeans; 3 grandsons; 4 great grandchildren and one great-great granddaughter.
At this time there will be no services.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hardingfamilygroup.com. Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 Main St. Poca is serving the Lett family.