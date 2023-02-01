Gatens-Harding Funeral Home
147 W Main St
Poca, West Virginia
(304) 755-1361 Website
SONGIA L. TAYLOR, 75 of Poca went home to be with the Lord January 30, 2023. Songia is preceded in death by her parents Clifford and Maxine Landers; brothers Bob and Larry Landers, and sister Sue Luikart. She is survived by her husband John H. Taylor, Sr.; son John H. Taylor, Jr. and his wife Kelly and their children Caitlin Bloomer and her husband Travis and their son Amos and David Taylor and his wife Brandi and their daughter Rory Blaire; daughter Jackie Taylor; adopted children Russell and Sherri Higginbotham and their children Lily and Ty; brothers Wayne "Flap" Landers and his wife Toonie and Roger Landers and his wife Lindy; sisters-in-law Virginia Landers and Sandra McClanahan and her husband Gilbert; and brother-in-law Denver Luikart. A tribute to the life of Mrs. Songia Taylor will be 2:00 PM Thursday February 2, 2023 at Gatens-Harding Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Haven of Rest Memory Gardens, Red House. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Thursday. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hardingfamilygroup.com. Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 Main St. Poca is serving the Taylor family.