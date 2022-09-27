Gatens-Harding Funeral Home
MRS. SONIA LOUISE BURDETTE, 89, of Rock Branch passed away September 26, 2022, in the Hubbard Hospice House.
She was born May 29, 1933, in Buffalo, WV. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband Ray Melvin Burdette and son Donald Ray Burdette; grandmother Sarah E. Spears; parents Mason and Garnett Louise King; sister Charlotte D. Matthews; nieces Stella Louise Kersey and Lisa Jo Godbey and two special first cousins Gloria Faye Asbury and Geneva Louise Woodard.
She is survived by her granddaughter Christina Craig of Rock Branch; grandsons Matthew C. Burdette of Rock Branch and Benjamin D. Burdette of London, KY; great granddaughters Monica Louise and Hayley Rae Craig of Rock Branch; nephews Michael Matthews of St. Albans and Craig Matthews of Teays Valley; special nephew John Melvin Kersey of Cross Lanes; special great niece Stephanie Coleman of Winfield; special cousin Vicky Lynn Covert of Red House and lots of cousins, nieces and nephews.
A tribute to the life of Mrs. Sonia Louise Burdette will be 1 p.m., Thursday September 29, 2022 at Gatens-Harding Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Joey Scarberry officiating. Burial will follow in Burdette Cemetery.
The family will receive friends 30 minutes prior to the service on Thursday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hardingfamilygroup.com. Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 Main St. Poca is serving the Burdette family.