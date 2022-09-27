Thank you for Reading.

MRS. SONIA LOUISE BURDETTE, 89, of Rock Branch passed away September 26, 2022, in the Hubbard Hospice House.

She was born May 29, 1933, in Buffalo, WV. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband Ray Melvin Burdette and son Donald Ray Burdette; grandmother Sarah E. Spears; parents Mason and Garnett Louise King; sister Charlotte D. Matthews; nieces Stella Louise Kersey and Lisa Jo Godbey and two special first cousins Gloria Faye Asbury and Geneva Louise Woodard.

