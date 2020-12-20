Sonia Simmons

SONIA "SUNNY" ANGELL SIMMONS, 93, passed away December 15, 2020 at her home in Versailles, Kentucky. She was a 1946 graduate of Nitro High school and was employed at the American Viscose Corporation in Nitro West Virginia where she met and married Denver L. Simmons on May 13, 1949. They lived in Columbus, OH, Boca Raton, FL and Lexington, KY before settling in Versailles, KY in 1974.
She served at the Woodford County Schools administrative office before her retirement. She was preceded in death by her parents Joe and Goldie Angell of Nitro, West Virginia, her husband, sisters Edna Selbe, Virginia Cook and Janet Wakala-Angell, a brother Durward Angell and grandson Sean L Simmons.
She is survived by her sister, Karen Parker, daughter Sandra Simmons, son Philip Simmons, granddaughter Erin Ranly and two great-granddaughters.
In lieu of flowers please donate to Bluegrass Care Navigators, 2312 Alexandria Dr, Lexington, KY 40504.
A tribute to the life of Mrs. Sonia "Sunny" Simmons will be 12 p.m., Monday December 21, 2020 at Haven of Rest Memory Gardens. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hardingfamilygroup.com. Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 Main St. Poca is serving the Simmons family.