Sr. Legg
Chapman Funeral Home

Gatens-Harding Funeral Home
147 W Main St
Poca, West Virginia
(304) 755-1361
Husband, father, and grandfather, GARRY B. LEGG, SR. entered fully into the presence of the Lord on Friday, February 10, 2023, at Duke University Medical Center following a brave fight with leukemia. He was 66.

Garry was born on September 11, 1956, to James and Sibyl Legg. He was a 1974 graduate of Poca High School and worked as a union carpenter throughout his career.

