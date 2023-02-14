Gatens-Harding Funeral Home
Husband, father, and grandfather, GARRY B. LEGG, SR. entered fully into the presence of the Lord on Friday, February 10, 2023, at Duke University Medical Center following a brave fight with leukemia. He was 66.
Garry was born on September 11, 1956, to James and Sibyl Legg. He was a 1974 graduate of Poca High School and worked as a union carpenter throughout his career.
Garry's Christian faith was an essential part of his life and evident to all who knew him. He was an active member of Good Shepherd Baptist Church, where he served as a volunteer for many outreach and maintenance projects. His family and friends will remember Garry as a humble servant of Christ, who never sought to be glorified himself, but only to glorify God. His life served as a living example of Philippians 2:3 "Do nothing out of selfish ambition or vain conceit. Rather, in humility value others above yourselves."
Garry was preceded in death by his father, James, his mother, Sibyl, and his daughter, Andrea Anne Guidry. Memories of Garry will be treasured by his loving wife, Pixie, son Garry B. Legg, Jr. (Amber), stepson Michael Criner (Alexandra), and his beloved grandchildren; Chandler, Nicholas, Caroline, Briony, Mahalia, Jon'Drea, Qiauna, and great-granddaughter, Makiya.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, February 15, at 11 a.m. at Good Shepherd Baptist Church in Scott Depot, WV, with funeral service following at 1:00 pm.
To honor Garry's kind and humble spirit, the family requests in lieu of flowers that monetary donations be made in Garry's honor to Good Shepherd Baptist Church, 162 Tiger Lane, Scott Depot, WV 25560.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hardingfamilygroup.com.