Mrs. STELLA LOUISE KERSEY, 74 of Nitro passed away April 20, 2021 at home.
Stella was a faithful member of Rock Branch Independent Church where she had served as a Sunday School Teacher and worked with the Rummage Sales. She also enjoyed working with the Five Loaves and Two Fish Food Pantry. Stella was retired from Monsanto and a 1965 graduate of Poca High School.
She is preceded in death by her parents Dorsel and Martha Scarberry and three brothers Charles, Homer and Lee Scarberry.
Stella is survived by her husband of 55 years, Mr. John Kersey; three children Mike and wife Angie Kersey, Stephanie and husband Rob Coleman and David and wife Rebekah Kersey; sister Mary Harrison Reed; brother Jim Scarberry and nine grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Rock Branch Independent Church or the Five Loaves and Two Fish Food Pantry.
A tribute to the life of Stella will be 2 p.m., Friday April 23, 2021 at Rock Branch Independent Church with Pastors Delbert Hawley and David Kersey officiating. Burial will follow in Haven of Rest Memory Gardens, Red House. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hardingfamilygroup.com.
Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 Main St. Poca is serving the Kersey family.