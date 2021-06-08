Mr. STEPHEN GLEN WOODALL, 49 of Poca passed away June 5, 2021 at home. Glen attended Poca High School and was a construction worker with his long-time friend D.J. Smith. He was an avid Dallas Cowboy fan. He is preceded in death by his father Ernie Woodall, Jr. and man's best friend Ozzy. He is survived by his grandparents Ernest and Dorothy Woodall; children Courtney Woodall and Melissa Boso; life-partner Jenny Woodall; brother Josh and his wife Michelle Woodall; grandchildren Ryder and Karsyn and nieces and nephew Aiyana, Netis, Tahanee and Raini "RC". A tribute to the life of Glen will be 7 p.m. Monday June 14, at Gatens-Harding Funeral Home Chapel. Those unable to attend may view the service by visiting the Gatens-Harding Funeral Home Facebook page. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Monday. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hardingfamilygroup.com. Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 Main St. Poca is serving the Woodall family.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.