Stephen Parsons

MR. STEPHEN "MARK" PARSONS, 55 of Poca went home to be with the Lord January 11, 2021. Mark was an Operator for Putnam PSD; member of Lett Creek Community Church; 1983 graduate of Poca High School and an Eagle Scout with Troop #162.
Mark is survived by his loving wife of 31 years, Mrs. Donna McCallister Parsons; children Caleb Elijah Parsons and wife Christa and Amilee Grace Parsons and fianc e Maven; parents Lemmie and Carol Parsons; brother Dwayne Parsons; grandchild Claire Elizabeth Parsons; uncle Harold Sigmon; father-in-law Donald Joe McCallister and sister-in-laws Melissa Parsons and husband Chet and Debbie Thomas and husband Steve plus nephew and nieces; JC, Abby and Amanda.
Private services will be held due to Covid with Pastors David Bailey and Jacob Burgess officiating. Burial will follow in Haven of Rest Memory Gardens, Red House. The family invites you to view the service by visiting the Gatens-Harding Funeral Home Facebook page on Friday January 15, 2021 at 11 a.m.
