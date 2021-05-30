MR. STEVEN W. KESSELL, 69 of Poca passed away August 28, 2020. A tribute to the life of Steven will be 10 a.m., June 12, 2021 at Haven of Rest Memory Gardens, Red House. Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 Main St. Poca is serving the Kessell family.
