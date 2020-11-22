MRS. SUE ANN HILL, 76 of Red House went home to be with the Lord November 20, 2020. Sue was a member of Lone Oak Church of God Mission and was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother.
She is preceded in death by her husband Herbert "Sonny" Hill. She is survived by her sons Joe (Marie) Hill and Eric Hill and three grandchildren Tyler Matthew Hill, Amy Nichole Hill and Miranda Grace Hill.
A tribute to the life of Mrs. Sue Ann Hill will be 2 p.m., Monday November 23, 2020 at Haven of Rest Memory Gardens with Pastor Richard Mallory officiating. Entombment will follow in the memory gardens.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hardingfamilygroup.com.
Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 Main St. Poca is serving the Hill family.