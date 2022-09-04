Thank you for Reading.

Sue Ellen Fowler

Chapman Funeral Home

Gatens-Harding Funeral Home
147 W Main St
Poca, West Virginia
(304) 755-1361
MRS. SUE ELLEN FOWLER, 83 of Nitro went home to be with the Lord and reunited with her husband Russell A. Fowler on August 31, 2022.

She is a member of St. Andrew United Methodist Church in St. Albans and the church Quilting Ministry where she enjoyed making Quilts of Valor and Prayer Pillows. She also led the prayer chain for the church.

