MRS. SUE ELLEN FOWLER, 83 of Nitro went home to be with the Lord and reunited with her husband Russell A. Fowler on August 31, 2022.
She is a member of St. Andrew United Methodist Church in St. Albans and the church Quilting Ministry where she enjoyed making Quilts of Valor and Prayer Pillows. She also led the prayer chain for the church.
She is preceded in death by her parents Frank and Marjorie Knopp; brother Lewie Knopp and grandson Matthew Kyle Gibson.
She is survived by her four daughters Marjorie and her husband Mike Cook, Nancy and her husband Ed Crawford, Janie Gibson and Cindy Shope all of Nitro; brother Cary Knopp of Maryland; 9 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.
The family would like to say a special thank you to CAMC Memorial ER Staff, CAMC Hospice Staff; Pastor Jonathan; Sheila and St. Andrew UMC.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to St. Andrew United Methodist Church 815 Kanawha Terrace St. Albans, WV 25177.
A tribute to the life of Mrs. Sue Fowler will be 2 p.m. Tuesday September 6, at St. Andrew United Methodist Church with Pastor Jonathan Dierdorff officiating. Burial will follow in Cunningham Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Tuesday at the church.