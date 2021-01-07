MRS. SUE LEGG, 80 of Poca went home to be with the Lord on January 5, 2021, just one day before her 81st birthday.
Sue was born January 6, 1940 to the late Donald E. "Cat Bird" and Claribel McNeil. She is retired from Putnam County Schools and a member of Bancroft Church of God Mission. Sue was very active in the Poca community with her involvement with midget league and the color guard and majorettes at Poca High School.
She is preceded in death by her parents; grandson Derek Legg; brother-in-law Ed Carter and sister-in-law Betty McNeil.
She is survived by her loving and devoted husband William "Butch" Legg; three children Bill Legg and wife Kelly, David Legg, and Michelle Legg-Melton and husband Scott; sister Jeanette Carter-Forbes and husband Jerry; brother Donald E. McNeil, Jr.; three grandchildren Amelia Legg-Coleman, Sarah Legg, and Dayja Culpepper and three great grandchildren Adrian Legg, Alexandra Coleman, and Amari Coleman.
Private services will be held, but the family invites you to watch the service beginning at 11 a.m., Saturday January 9, 2021, via Gatens-Harding Funeral Home Facebook page. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Bancroft Church of God Mission 5936 Charleston Rd. Bancroft, WV 25011.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hardingfamilygroup.com.
Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 Main St. Poca is serving the Legg family.