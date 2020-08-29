SUSAN MARIE CASTO, 44 of Poca, peacefully surrounded by her loved ones, entered into the kingdom of Heaven on August 27, 2020. Susie was born in Charleston, WV to Hollis and Shirley Harrison. Susie was a committed follower of Jesus Christ. She was devoted to her family and enjoyed days spent at camp and delighted with family and friends. Susie was preceded in death by her parents, Hollis and Shirley Harrison of Liberty. Susie is survived by her husband, JD, son Luke and daughters Hollie and Emma all from Poca; sister Debbie Snedegar (John) of Liberty; nieces and nephew Emily, Matthew, Rachel and great nieces and nephews Isabella, Isaac, Cora, Annaya, Jonathan and Mattix. Susie was a Godly woman and an incredibly strong woman. She left a legacy to her family of God's amazing love and grace and was an example to all her knew her. Susie was a very devoted hospice nurse that took care of her patients as if they were family. Susie's family would like to thank Carrie and Jo and the many others that helped throughout Susie's illness. A tribute to the life of Susie will be 2:00 PM Sunday August 30, 2020 at Haven of Rest Memory Gardens with Scott Casto, Wayne Hooper and Mike Miller officiating. Burial will follow in Wade Chapel Cemetery. The family will receive friends 4 to 7 PM Saturday at Gatens-Harding Funeral Home where social distance will be followed, and mask will be required. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to HospiceCare 1606 Kanawha Blvd. W. Charleston, WV 25387. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hardingfamilygroup.com. Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 Main St. Poca is honored to serve the Casto family.
