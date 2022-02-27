Sylvia Elaine Jarrett Smith

10.17.1946 02.24.2022
My mother has lost her three-year battle with cancer. She died peacefully in Hospice care.
SYLVIA was born in Charleston WV to William Lewis Jarrett and Virginia Margaret Brown Jarrett. Sylvia was the youngest of six children and adopted by William Jarrett's sister Violet G. Jarrett Arthur and her husband George Wesley Arthur. Sylvia was preceded in death by both sets of her parents, and all of her biological brothers (William, Roger, Thomas, and David Jarrett) and her sister (Nancy Jean Jarrett LaBasco), and her son Earl Bernard Smith Jr. (BJ). She is survived by her daughter Catherine Elaine Smith Haupt, and her Grandson Michael Bernard Haupt Jr., her ex-husband Earl Bernard Smith (Bernie) who helped take care of her over the past three years, and by many of his family members. Her two cousins Liz Ransom and Connie Young of Hurricane who she greatly admired. She is also survived by her two nieces and a nephew in CA that we found on Ancestry, but unfortunately have not been able to meet in person. Nancy's daughter Sandra Harshman, Roger's daughter Debbie Jarrett, and Tom's son Tom Jarrett Jr.
Mom loved animals, especially her pets. We ask that you donate to the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association at 1248 Greenbrier Street, Charleston WV 25311, 304-342-1576 instead of sending us cards, flowers, or food. They always need blankets, towels, food, litter, toys, and cash. You can also change your Amazon account to an Amazon "Smile" account and choose the shelter as your preferred charity, then a portion of all of your purchases will go to the shelter (I have been doing this for a long time).
Mom's life was full of drama, some say that she created, and some that wasn't her fault. She was a blessing to most people, but had her "red-headed" temper too. Mom kept her red hair till the end, although it was streaked with silver. Her hair was a large part of her identity and losing it to chemo temporarily was especially hard on her.
Mom was associated with the following groups during her lifetime: The Stonewall Jackson Band in High School, Rainbow Girls as a girl and later as a mentor, The First Baptist Church of Hurricane, The Hurricane Women's Club, The Foreign Exchange Students Program, The American Kennel Association, Huntington Junior College, and the local Women's Insurance Group. Mom was also a Wedding Officiant and performed over two hundred weddings in the Charleston area.
Mom asked to be cremated and her ashes to be spread where her pets are buried. Instead of a funeral we plan to have a celebration of her life on or near what would have been her 76th birthday. Details will be shared via social media closer to the date in October 2022.
