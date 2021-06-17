T. C. BOGGESS, 36 of Cross Lanes, formerly of Red House, passed away June 13, 2021. T.C. is a former police officer for the Town of Rainelle; Air Force Veteran serving 12 years; member of the 130th Air National Guard and a 2002 graduate of Poca High School.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents Carol and Eunice Stone and Boyd and Wililadean Boggess.
He is survived by his wife Shannon Boggess; mother Denise Stone; father Tim Boggess; sister Jennifer Boggess; brother and sister-in-law Dylan and Aly Vandall and a host of other family and friends.
A tribute to the life of Mr. T.C. Boggess will be 2:00 p.m., Saturday June 19, 2021 at Haven of Rest Memory Gardens, Red House. Burial will follow in the cemetery with Military Honors.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the cemetery.
