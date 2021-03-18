TERRY DAVID WILSON, 71 of Poca passed away March 14, 2021. Terry was retired from DOW/Greenwood and a graduate of Poca High School. He was an avid bowler, golfer and enjoyed playing cards. Terry was an Army Veteran and a member of Raymond City Church. He enjoyed carpentry, woodworking and helping others with home repairs.
He is preceded in death by his parents Paul and Rebecca Wilson and brothers Paul "Bo" and Timothy Wilson.
Terry is survived by his children, Carl Wilson, Rebekah Wilson Hoh and Jacob (Crista) Wilson; stepson Matthew Tallman; brothers Stephen and Roger Wilson; sisters Barbara (Rick) Withrow and Patricia (Ted) Peplow and two grandchildren Domenick Hoh and Eleanor Wilson.
A tribute to the life of Mr. Terry Wilson will be 2 p.m., Friday March 19, 2021 at Gatens-Harding Funeral Home Chapel with Keith Monday and Rick Withrow officiating. Burial will follow in Haven of Rest Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Friday.
